This is something new for an Energy Monitor end-of-year recap. We will publish our customary annual list of the most-read stories on the site. But this year we also asked our team to think beyond the stories on that list and share favourites – their own or from colleagues – that readers should not miss. So here is a list of Energy Monitor‘s favourite stories for 2022.

Adaptation lessons from Israel’s Negev Desert: A source of climate hope, by Nick Ferris, 22 November 2022

“I think it’s interesting because it features on-the-ground reporting of a phenomenon I did not think possible until I saw it for myself: farming in arid desert. It was a powerful moment of hope during a time when a disappointing COP27 dominated the news agenda. It also makes the important point that all climate change responses are contingent on each other: we cannot adapt without mitigating; loss and damage will ultimately only work as a system if we also mitigate. The energy transition is crucial for all!”

– data journalist Nick Ferris

Opinion: COP27 concludes with loss and damage fund but no increased mitigation ambition, by Dave Keating, 21 November 2022

“Covering the COP27 climate summit this year was exciting but also fairly depressing. Watching the poorly organised talks get so derailed on the issue of loss and damage, ending with essentially no progress on climate mitigation, was frustrating but also a sign of the times. With Russia’s invasion having thrown the world into an energy crisis, the climate paradigm is shifting. Politicians and campaigners are having to find new ways to talk about the climate crisis.”

– senior writer Dave Keating

The interwoven fortunes of carbon markets and indigenous communities, by Oliver Gordon, 16 November 2022

“I love reporting on solutions-oriented stories, not least the ones where the solution addresses multiple problems at once. Across the planet, indigenous communities – empirically proven to be the best forest stewards – are increasingly enduring land grabbing at the hands of unfettered extractive capitalism. Carbon markets, on the other hand, are coming under rising pressure for the credibility of some of their more spurious carbon offsets projects. A simple, pain-free way of solving both issues – along with bolstering the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss – would be to legally recognise the rights of those native communities.”

– correspondent Oliver Gordon

Spain’s rising energy poverty: A cautionary tale for Europe, by Anna Gumbau, 19 January 2022

“Freelancer Anna Gumbau’s piece ‘Spain’s rising energy poverty: A cautionary tale for Europe‘ stood out to me as a very timely and good piece that still holds up and is very relevant today. A lot of what Anna reflected on in her piece we see happening now in other parts of Europe.”

How indigenous communities became major players in Canada’s energy transition, by Isabeau van Halm, 24 October 2022

Will renewables bring light to a particularly dark situation in Lebanon?, by Isabeau van Halm and Nour Ghantous, 31 March 2022

“As for the pieces I wrote, I have two that were among my favourites to write this year: ‘How indigenous communities became major players in Canada’s energy transition’ and ‘Will renewables bring light to a particularly dark situation in Lebanon?’ with reporter Nour Ghantous. Both pieces cover topics that aren’t very widely reported on.

“For the one about indigenous communities, I really enjoyed being able to use a specific example in a community to highlight a bigger topic within the Canadian energy transition. For the Lebanon piece, I enjoyed being able to work together with Nour for one of her first articles on Energy Monitor, and I think we were able to show the bigger context that led to the crisis Lebanon is facing today, as well as including some exclusive information that wasn’t published at the time.”

– data journalist Isabeau van Halm

Dressing up for Earth Day: Fast fashion’s greenwashed guise, by Nour Ghantous, 22 April 2022

“I quite enjoyed writing about fast fashion, following the value chain from start to finish and picking out all the areas for improvement.”

– reporter Nour Ghantous

