The European Commission is due to unveil a new EU anti-greenwashing law in March. (Photo via Getty Images)

Many of the world’s largest corporations are using false, misleading or ambiguous green claims to avoid meaningful action on climate change, according to a new report released by non-governmental organisations the NewClimate Institute and Carbon Market Watch on 7 February.

The Climate Corporate Responsibility Monitor finds that the net-zero pledges made by 25 of the world’s largest global companies would only lead to emissions reductions of 40% on average, often decades from now. It suggests the companies are getting away with misleading green claims by “using loopholes, omitting data, choosing start dates when their emissions were higher and creating their own fallacious measures of climate action”.

Some of the worst offenders are household names such as Nestlé, Carrefour, Unilever and E.ON, according to the report.

For example, E.ON’s headline pledge to be carbon neutral by 2040 excludes scope 3 emissions, while it is unclear whether all energy sold is included in the more ambitious target to reduce scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 100% by 2050; E.ON excludes over 40% of its energy sales from its emissions data.

Carbon Market Watch has produced a package of model policies to promote green corporate leadership and combat greenwashing, including a ban on companies making net-zero and carbon neutrality claims and recommending that they report absolute emission reductions and avoid double counting emissions reductions already accounted for by countries. Carbon Market Watch and NewClimate Institute sent a joint letter to EU policymakers pressing them to adopt these recommendations on the day of the report’s release.

“As pressure on companies to act on climate change rises, their ambitious-sounding headline claims all too often lack real substance, which can mislead both consumers and the regulators that are core to guiding their strategic direction. Even companies that are doing relatively well exaggerate their ambitions,” said NewClimate Institute’s Thomas Day, the lead author of the report, in a press statement.

The European Commission is due to unveil a new EU anti-greenwashing law in March that would rein in companies’ misleading green claims. A green-minded revision of the EU’s unfair commercial practices law is already under way.