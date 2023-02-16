The power industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the growth in renewable power and need for increased energy yield and optimised operations, and the growing importance of technologies such as fuel cells, battery storage, smart solar tracking and automated solar tracking using robotics. In the last three years alone, there have been over 439,000 patents filed and granted in the power industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Robotics in Power: Solar tracker.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 83,000 patents to analyse innovation intensity for the power industry, there are 90+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Solar trackers is a key innovation area in robotics

A solar tracker is an electro-mechanical system that allows solar photovoltaic panels or reflective surfaces to track the path of the sun to continually receive the optimal direct solar irradiance.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established power companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of solar trackers.

Key players in solar trackers – a disruptive innovation in the power industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Flex's affiliate NEXTracker is one of the leading patent filers in smart solar tracking solutions for PV projects of all sizes to transform plant performance with advanced data monitoring and analysis software and services. Its TrueCapture and NX Navigator smart monitoring and control software platforms have revolutionised tracker performance. Flex recently entered into an agreement to sell $500m convertible preferred equity in NEXTracker Inc to TPG Rise Climate.

Other key patent filers in the solar tracking solutions industry include Sunfolding, SolarReserve, Abengoa, Ecoppia Scientific and Exosun. Sunfolding, a supplier of innovative solar tracking technology, offers a new TopoTrack™ solution using its airlink technology, which virtually eliminates grading for solar projects on variable terrain and maximises profitability by deploying trackers on land previously off limits to utility-scale solar.

Ecoppia Scientific is the pioneer and market leader in connected, artificial intelligence and data-driven smart robotic cleaning solutions for single-axis solar trackers. Ecoppia’s H4 with helix technology represents the pinnacle of innovation in robotic cleaning solutions and makes it unique in the market. In terms of application diversity, Sunfolding leads the pack followed by Ecoppia Scientific.

