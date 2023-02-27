The power industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the need for greater operational efficiency and performance with network modelling, power simulation operations, and fault identification analysis for distribution networks, and growing importance of technologies such as Artificial Neural Network (ANN), Support Vector Machine (SVM), and Genetic Algorithm (GA) in artificial intelligence. In the last three years alone, there have been over 439,000 patents filed and granted in the power industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Power: Power distribution fault modeling.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

150+ innovations will shape the power industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the power industry using innovation intensity models built on over 83,000 patents, there are 90+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, synchronous multi-phase motors, sea water solar treatment, and synchronous motor cooling systems are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Hermetic pumps, brushless synchronous motor, and HVAC pumps are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are perovskite photoactive layering and linear motor actuators, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the power industry

Power distribution fault modelling is a key innovation area in power

Power distribution fault modelling is a part of fault analysis and troubleshooting mechanism in power distribution networks. Fault modelling particularly relates to analysing defective power circuits and monitoring for reliability of functional circuit elements.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 10+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established power companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of power distribution fault modelling.

Key players in power distribution fault modelling – a disruptive innovation in the power industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

ABB is one of the key patent filers in power distribution fault modelling. ABB’s digital substation products such as advanced fault management are reshaping the power distribution business.

Mitsubishi Electric, NARI Technology, and State Grid Corporation of China are among other key patent filers in power distribution fault modelling.

