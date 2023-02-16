The power industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by increased demand for solar energy and energy storage and the need for advancements to improve solar cell efficiency, and growing importance of technologies such as regular n-i-p structures and inverted p-i-n structures. In the last three years alone, there have been over 439,000 patents filed and granted in the power industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Batteries in Power: Perovskite photoactive layering.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 83,000 patents to analyse innovation intensity for the power industry, there are 90+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Perovskite photoactive layering is a key innovation area in batteries

Perovskite photoactive layering is used in some recent solar cells. It includes a perovskite-structured compound, most commonly a hybrid organic-inorganic lead or tin halide-based material, as the light-harvesting active layer.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 40+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established power companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of perovskite photoactive layering.

Key players in perovskite photoactive layering – a disruptive innovation in the power industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Oxford Photovoltaics (Oxford PV) is one of the leading patent filers for perovskite photoactive layering solar cells. Oxford PV is the pioneer in the field of perovskite solar cells. It develops and markets thin-film perovskite solar cells.

Greatcell Solar is another leading patent filer for perovskite photoactive layering solar cells. The company manufactures and supplies perovskite solar cell materials.

Fujifilm, Solar-Tectic, and CubicPV are among the other key patent filers for perovskite photoactive layering solar cells.

