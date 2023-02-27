The oil and gas industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the need for greater productivity, safety, operational management and sustainability, leading to the growing importance of technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and big data. In the last three years alone, there have been over 534,000 patents filed and granted in the oil and gas industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Oil & Gas: Si-Al catalysts for hydrocarbon production.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 256,000 patents to analyse innovation intensity for the oil and gas industry, there are 40+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Si-Al catalysts for hydrocarbon production is a key innovation area in the oil and gas industry

Silica-alumina (Si-Al) catalysts such as zeolites feature high thermal stability and microcrystalline structure. They are used in hydrocarbon cracking and hydrotreating processes to maximise light oil and gas yield.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50 companies, spanning technology vendors, established oil & gas companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of Si-Al catalysts for hydrocarbon production.

Key players in Si-Al catalysts for hydrocarbon production – a disruptive innovation in the oil and gas industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

The depletion of petroleum reserves, the increasing pollution, and the stricter environmental policies urge the search for alternative, sustainable and renewable energy sources to meet the growing global energy demand.

Leaders in patent filing for Si-Al catalysts for hydrocarbon production in the oil and gas industry include Halliburton, Saudi Arabian Oil Company and IIluminate Buyer. Maximising production and operation efficiencies are the primary objectives of all these companies and therefore are at the forefront in development of Si-Al catalysts.

The future of Si-Al catalysts looks bright due to their high biocompatibility and stability, and their ability to enhance the quantity as well as the quality of hydrocarbons production.

