A digitally generated image showing different types of energy supply. (Photo by Andriy Onufriyenko via Getty Images).

The global low-carbon hydrogen market could grow by 165% by the end of 2023 compared with 2022, reaching 4.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) worldwide, according to a new report by GlobalData, Energy Monitor’s parent company. The vast bulk of that pipeline is ‘green’ hydrogen projects that foresee production of hydrogen via electrolysis.

The 7 February report finds the low-carbon hydrogen economy experienced significant growth in 2022, with 393 hydrogen-related deals closed, representing a 44% increase compared with the previous year.

Two-thirds of these deals were partnerships, mostly between companies (rather than government agencies). M&A deals were worth $24.4bn and venture finance deals increased from $595.23m to more than $3bn.

“Despite the challenging global economic conditions, the number of investments in low-carbon hydrogen increased from 600 to over 1,700 between Q4 2021 and Q4 2022,” said Andres Angulo, an energy analyst at GlobalData, in a statement. “As of January 2023, 93% of both active and pipeline [low-carbon] hydrogen projects were green, as reflected by the increasing manufacturers’ electrolysis capacity and the number of EPC contractors participating in bigger green projects. This, in addition to the renewable energy development, will create a momentum that will accelerate the cost reduction across the entire hydrogen value chain.”

Angulo said last year’s growth in the low-carbon hydrogen market could be decisive in reaching a worldwide capacity of 71mtpa by 2030. He noted the decreased number of deals in the second quarter of 2022 could be attributed to companies trying to protect their core businesses and diversify investment risk given the global economic situation.

The report notes that, in 2022, more than 111.9mtpa low-carbon hydrogen capacity was announced in the US, Denmark, Egypt, Canada and Portugal, among others. In Canada, Green Hydrogen International announced two green hydrogen projects, with 43mtpa capacity each, expected to begin production in 2030. Companies like GHI, Suez Canal Economic Zone, New and Renewable Energy Authority, Sovereign Fund of Egypt and Egyptian Electricity Transmission are the global leaders in low-carbon hydrogen capacity, with 56.3mtpa of active capacity combined, reports GlobalData. Electrolysis capacity of more than 1,065GW is in pipeline, it adds.