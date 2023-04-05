Heat pumps were most often installed in new buildings and existing single-family homes: IEA. (Photo by Chad Robertson Media via Shutterstock)

Europe saw a 41% growth in heat pump sales for 2022, compared with 22% the year before, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Globally, sales grew by 11% between January and December 2022. According to the report, rising natural gas prices and the European energy crisis were key factors influencing the uptake of heat pump technology.

Policy incentives and support from governments have promoted heat pumps as necessary for the energy transition and securing sustainable heating, according to the IEA.

Last year, leading European utilities said EU electricity grids could handle the roll-out of 50 million heat pumps. Nearly three million were sold in 2022, bringing the total in Europe to around 20 million.

The use of electric heat pumps over fossil fuel-powered boilers can reduce final energy consumption in buildings by 66% and bring CO₂ emissions associated with heating down by 60%, according to Hybrid Heating Europe, an industry coalition.

REPowerEU, the European Commission’s energy and climate policy reaction to the Ukraine War, has promoted heat pumps. Globally, the US government’s Inflation Reduction Act and Japan’s ‘Green Transformation‘ strategy are also prompting an uptake in their adoption.

“One size fits all”

According the IEA report, heat pumps currently cover around 10% of heating needs in buildings but by 2030 they will have to cover around 20% to align with net-zero climate and energy pledges. This accounts for a 15% expansion in sales in the next decade.

The report found that “multi-storey apartment buildings and commercial spaces” are a key growth area for heat pumps as they are currently underserved.

The EU aims for heat pumps to replace one-third of fossil-fuel powered boilers, but detractors have pointed out the disadvantages of this “one size fits all” approach.

Critics claim that this fails to account for the disparity in heating needs across different EU nations. Additionally, retrofitting electric heat pumps into older buildings can carry a high cost. Integration into new-builds, however is more affordable.

In the US in 2022, heat pump purchases exceeded gas furnace purchases, with air-to-water models proving the most popular.