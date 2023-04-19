Party leader Caroline van der Plas of the Farmer-Citizen Movement arrives in a tractor at the Binnenhof, the venue of Netherlands’ parliament, in The Hague, on 18 March 2021, the day after parliamentary elections. Credit: Remko de Waal/ANP/AFP via Getty Images.

Provincial elections in the Netherlands in March shook the country. The new Farmer–Citizen Movement (BBB) party swept up the popular vote in all 12 provinces and is projected to get 23% of seats in the Dutch Senate. Polling before the elections showed that the new Dutch farmers’ party would do well, but the scale of its success surprised even its founder.

“What is happening?,” exclaimed BBB leader and founder Caroline van der Plas as voting results were coming in.

The centre-right party puts the interests of the agricultural industry and people living in the countryside first. BBB’s main political campaign was focused on its opposition to stricter nitrogen emissions cuts, rallying a lot of support from Dutch farmers. The question on many minds now is what the BBB’s victory will mean for a country that is already behind on meeting its climate targets for 2030.

Leading up to the election, it was clear that those political parties that prioritised energy and climate – on both sides of the political spectrum – would have an advantage over other parties, according to a survey by I&O Research. Climate and energy (43%), nature and environment (42%) and nitrogen (31%) were seen as the most important issues in these elections. The party with the opposite viewpoint to BBB when it comes to agriculture, the Party for the Animals, had their best Senate election to date with a projected four seats. (In the provincial elections, voters determine what parties will rule the provincial councils and that indirectly determines the composition of the Senate.)

Political distrust also played an important role. While the Netherlands has high levels of political trust compared with other countries, there has been a recent drop in trust in government following several scandals such as a childcare benefits scandal and the government putting the profits from gas extraction in Groningen over the interests of residents, who were affected by earthquakes for decades.

“We saw a dip from very high levels of political trust during the pandemic to below-average levels now," says Simon Otjes, assistant professor of Dutch politics at Leiden University, the Netherlands. "I think Caroline van der Plas has been able to mobilise part of that distrust. In the same way, BBB was able to mobilise the dissatisfaction with agricultural policy and discontent with the gap between the countryside and The Hague.”

Dutch farmers' party comes with mixed climate message

Just over a year ago, the Dutch House of Representatives was sworn in after 299 days of negotiations to form a governing coalition. As part of the coalition agreement, published in December 2021, the government set out plans for investments in nuclear power, cracking down on the nitrogen crisis and green hydrogen.

While BBB is not an anti-environmental party – there are Dutch political parties that deny there is a nitrogen or climate crisis, and BBB is not one of them – it is firmly against some of the plans set out in the coalition agreement.

According to its election programme, the new Dutch farmers' party is against a vehicle-miles-travelled fee, does not want homes to be gas-free by 2050, strongly opposes livestock herd shrinkage and wants to reduce the amount of Natura 2000 nature protection areas. On the other hand, it is supportive of expanded train travel and fewer flights within Europe and wants rooftop solar and nuclear energy to drive the energy transition. When it comes to voting in the Cabinet, the country’s main executive body, BBB’s stance is often in line with other centre-right parties like the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) and People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), both of which are part of the federal governing coalition.

“Some people talk about a shift to the right in Senate, but I would disagree," says Otjes. “Forum for Democracy [FvD, a far-right party] won big in the previous elections, and BBB is much more moderate and pragmatic on many topics.”

The main role of the Senate is passing (or blocking) legislation that is drafted by the Cabinet. The landslide victory for BBB will pose a political challenge for the four coalition parties (CDA, VVD, centre-left Democrats 66 (D66) and the centrist Christian Union, or CU). While the coalition has not had a majority in the Senate for more than a decade, it is projected to now have to govern with less than half of the 75 seats necessary for a majority.

“It is extraordinary for the coalition to have this small a minority," says Otjes. "The critical question is whether they can agree to work with other parties to reach a majority.”

Finding a compromise

The final distribution of Senate seats will take place at the end of May, and the governing coalition may get one or two additional seats. That would result in two likely options for it to form a majority going forward: 'go right’ with BBB or ‘go left’ with the GreenLeft (GL) and Labour Party (PvdA).

Composition of the majority could change depending on what bills need passing in the Senate. The impact on climate policy will depend on which parties the coalition aims to reach a majority with and how coalition parties negotiate and compromise internally.

“There are many possible options," said Sigrid Kaag, deputy prime minister and leader of D66, after the election. "It depends on the bill. Nitrogen is one story; the pension law is another story.”

Nevertheless, it seems unlikely that existing agreements on nitrogen will remain intact. The Dutch farmers' party does not want to cooperate if the current statutory target for nitrogen reductions is brought forward from 2035 to 2030 - as per the coalition agreement – and forced buyouts of farmers are on the table. Coalition partner CDA has come out in favour of changing the agreement on nitrogen, while D66 – whose stance is more in line with GL and PvdA – has so far wanted to stick to it.

Parties within the coalition will have to find a compromise. If they cannot agree, the Cabinet falls, and that would not be in any of their interests.

“They are all doing badly in the polls,” says Otjes. However, he also suggests no options can be excluded at this stage. “Sigrid Kaag has compromised on other issues before, but on the other hand, personal relationships and frustration can play a large role in politics. In 1982, after one of the coalition parties also saw big losses at the provincial elections, friction between politicians led to the fall of the Cabinet.”

Not many options left

Even if policies clear the Senate at the federal level, the provinces could prove an additional obstacle. Legally, provinces must carry out national policy, but in reality, provinces can delay implementation. This was not much of an issue when FvD came out as the big winner in the previous elections, explains Otjes, but the situation with BBB is different.

“Four years ago, Forum [for Democracy] had a big victory but because collaborations weren’t possible or didn’t work out, a lot of provinces looked to the left for a coalition,” he says. “It made it possible for green parties to put their efforts towards the energy transition.”

Now, however, provincial coalitions are looking to the right. Green parties that in the past four years had a say are being left out on a provincial level. While BBB does not deny the need for the energy transition, like many other parties on the right, it has a lot of concerns about onshore wind energy and is principally opposed to solar installations on farmland.

“Regardless of the arguments for or against these technologies, it might make it difficult for provinces to reach their energy targets,” says Otjes. “With only nuclear and rooftop solar, there is not much left.”