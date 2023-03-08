The power industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by need to reduce energy consumption and implement efficient energy management systems, and growing importance of technologies such as smart infrastructure and energy-efficient lighting solutions. In the last three years alone, there have been over 439,000 patents filed and granted in the power industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Internet of Things in Power: Smart lighting system.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

90+ innovations will shape the power industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the power industry using innovation intensity models built on over 83,000 patents, there are 90+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, EV conductive charging, smart grid remote monitoring, and self-organising networks power optimisation are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Smart batteries, renewable energy integrated microgrids, and smart lighting system are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are home automation network power management and prepaid electricity metering, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for Internet of Things in the power industry

Smart lighting system is a key innovation area in Internet of Things

Smart lighting systems include a lighting management system consisting of luminary sensors, wireless and automated controls serving customers based on the information available, and communication technologies.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 10+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established power companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of smart lighting system.

Key players in smart lighting system – a disruptive innovation in the power industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Signify is one of the leading patent filers in smart lighting systems. The company’s new offerings include SpaceSense™, a motion detection technology for lighting system that doesn’t require any sensor to be installed. Recently, the company unveiled a new range of Philips Hue smart lighting products that offer more flexibility, control, and design options for the home — the first fully customisable track lighting with its own range of lights, and the first portable, rechargeable lamp designed for indoor and outdoor use. Signify and Edzcom are delivering wireless connectivity through existing streetlight infrastructure in City of Tampere, Finland.

Other key patent filers in the smart lighting industry are Lutron Electronics, Koninklijke Philips and Zumtobel Group.

To further understand how Internet of Things is disrupting the power industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Internet of Things in Power (2021).