The power industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by digitalisation of power infrastructure, optimising the performance of the power distribution network and improving the quality of the distributed power, and growing importance of technologies such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and augmented reality.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 83,000 patents to analyse innovation intensity for the power industry, there are 90+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Power distribution system modelling is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Power distribution system modelling involves a software model of the electric grid that include its components and characteristics to plan and envisage a reliable operation. The model helps to study the electrical components such as transformers, switches, breakers and other components, and build a real-time scenario for a better power distribution network.

there are 10+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established power companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of power distribution system modelling.

Key players in power distribution system modelling – a disruptive innovation in the power industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

ABB and Schneider Electric filed the highest number of patents between 2010 and 2021 for power distribution system modelling. ABB’s digital substation products are reshaping the power distribution business. Recently, ABB launched all-in-one protection and control relay REX10, which will support safe and sustainable electrification when the power distribution network continues to grow.

